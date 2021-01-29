Hubii Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $651.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $651.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network (HBT) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.