Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOSSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

