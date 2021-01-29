Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0229

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $47,356.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

