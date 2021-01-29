Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $2.01 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.30. 1,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.52.

