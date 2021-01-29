HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $8.95 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. HUNT has a market cap of $8.95 million and $2.08 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.