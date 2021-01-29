Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hunting stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Hunting has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

