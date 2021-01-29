Huobi BTC Price Reaches $33,997.01 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $163.53 million and approximately $327,798.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $33,997.01 or 1.00634664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

