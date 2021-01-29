Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $391.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00034328 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

