HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $444.83 million and approximately $280.97 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.
HUSD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
HUSD Coin Trading
HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
