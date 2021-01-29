Hush (HUSH) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Hush has a market capitalization of $220,281.32 and approximately $26,247.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00250389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.