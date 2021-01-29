Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HSQVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

HSQVY opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

