Hxro Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and $480,919.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,758,740 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

