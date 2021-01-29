Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $568,836.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

