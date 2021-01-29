Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hyliion stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 30,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.