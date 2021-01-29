HyperCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.61 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,705.72 or 0.99772424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00023141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.03 or 0.00911791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.12 or 0.00302292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002134 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030625 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,015,544 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

