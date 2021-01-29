HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Up 14.2% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $52,131.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00124580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00261281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00307815 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,693,551 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

