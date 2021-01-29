Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.25 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 100.60 ($1.31). Approximately 2,453,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,146,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The firm has a market cap of £266.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.26.

About Hyve Group Plc (HYVE.L) (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

