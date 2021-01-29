Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 1,210.2% in January

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 1,210.2% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

ITEPF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

