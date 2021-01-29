Hyve Price Tops $0.0776 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 186.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve token can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $804,022.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

Hyve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

