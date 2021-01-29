iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,992. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

