iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.15

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.15 and traded as high as $58.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) shares last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 199,210 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.15. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

