IBM Retirement Fund Has $61.87 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

