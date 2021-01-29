Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, an increase of 411.0% from the December 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ICNAF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.