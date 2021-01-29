ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $11,936.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00013093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

