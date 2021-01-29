IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) (LON:IDE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.30. IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,185,741 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £8.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

In other IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) news, insider Sebastian White sold 1,198,190 shares of IDE Group Holdings plc (IDE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £11,981.90 ($15,654.43).

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

