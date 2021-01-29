IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 89.6% in January

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IDXAF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 20,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 217.36% and a negative net margin of 5,104.93%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

