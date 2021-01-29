IDEX Hits One Day Volume of $1.97 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.00 or 0.00856214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.68 or 0.04205593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014642 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

