IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $482.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

