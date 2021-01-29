iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and $7.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

