iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00003445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $91.76 million and $7.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.
iExec RLC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
iExec RLC Coin Trading
iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.