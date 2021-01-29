iExec RLC (RLC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.70 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $98.19 million and $8.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

