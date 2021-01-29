IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 19,886 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,651,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18.

