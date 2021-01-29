IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,350 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

