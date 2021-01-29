IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 9,218 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $12.88 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.