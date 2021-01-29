IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 410.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $54.54 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

