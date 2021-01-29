IFP Advisors Inc Buys 21,788 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 187.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,870,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after buying an additional 815,946 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

