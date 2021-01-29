IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 348.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000.

BATS DIVO opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

