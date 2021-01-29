IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

