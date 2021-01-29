IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.09 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

