IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.16 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

