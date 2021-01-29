IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

