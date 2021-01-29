IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 10,452.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 5.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $29.83 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

