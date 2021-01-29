IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

