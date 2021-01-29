IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $125.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $652.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

