IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $92.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.