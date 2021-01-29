IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

