IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 753 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

