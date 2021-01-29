IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 391.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 4.77% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

