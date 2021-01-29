IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,085 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

