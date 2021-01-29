IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,034,000.

XLG opened at $289.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.40 and a 12-month high of $294.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.28.

The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

