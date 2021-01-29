IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

